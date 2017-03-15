UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 H&M
* Q1 sales excluding vat amounted to sek 46,985 million versus reuters poll fcast sek 48,093 million
* h&m says sales including vat increased by 3 percent in local currencies adjusted for negative calendar effects in month of february 2017 compared to same month last year
* h&m says negative calendar effect amounted to approximately 4 percentage points in february
* Reuters poll: h&m february local-currency sales were seen up 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources