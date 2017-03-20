BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 HMC Investment Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement