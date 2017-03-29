BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates
March 29 HML Holdings Plc:
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
* Anticipates completion of acquisition will occur on 1 April 2017
* HML will purchase entire share capital of fpm for an initial consideration of 2.3 mln pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.