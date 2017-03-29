March 29 HML Holdings Plc:

* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn

* Anticipates completion of acquisition will occur on 1 April 2017

* HML will purchase entire share capital of fpm for an initial consideration of 2.3 mln pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis