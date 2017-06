April 27 HMS Group:

* FY 2016 profit for year totalled 1.2 billion roubles ($21.08 million), down 32 percent year on year

* FY 2016 revenue grew 11 percent year on year to 41.6 billion roubles

* FY 2016 net debt grew 8 percent year on year to 13.3 billion roubles

* Says FY 2016 EBITDA declined 14 percent year on year to 6.4 billion roubles, with EBITDA margin down to 15.3 percent

* FY 2016 backlog decreased 2 percent year on year to rub 24.0 billion

* Says FY 2016 order intake increased 23 percent year on year and amounted to 40.6 billion roubles

* Sees revenue of 45-48 billion roubles and EBITDA of 6.2-6.8 billion roubles in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)