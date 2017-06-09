AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
June 9 HMS GROUP:
* SAYS ONE OF ITS MANAGERS HAS ACQUIRED 22,002 OF HMS' GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS USING ITS OWN FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.