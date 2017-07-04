BRIEF-Ocado says Amazon/Whole Foods deal is positive for firm
July 4 HMS GROUP
* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED A NUMBER OF CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH SBERBANK TOTALLING 4.9 BILLION RUBLES
* THESE 5-YEAR UNCOMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES WILL BE UTILIZED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE NEEDS, INCLUDING REFINANCING AT LOWER INTEREST RATES HMS’ CURRENT CREDIT LINES
* A PORTION OF THE CREDIT FACILITIES WILL BE KEPT UNDRAWN AS A RESERVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, July 5 British online retailer Ocado said on Wednesday it expected the international deal it secured last month to be the first of many as it reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings.
* Like-For-Like revenues for 13 week period decreased by 4.7%.