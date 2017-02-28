AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 28 HMS Group Plc:
* HMS Group raised 800 million roubles ($13.76 million) financing from UniCredit Bank
* Bank and company have signed a new 3-year loan facility with maturity in 2020
* The credit line will be utilized for general corporate needs, including refinancing at lower interest rates its previously signed credit lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1293 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.