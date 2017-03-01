March 1 HMS Group:

* Says signed a 10.2 billion rouble ($175.09 million) contract for delivery and installation of oil & gas equipment for one of largest gas fields in Russia

* In accordance with the contract, HMS Neftemash will manufacture and deliver a range of technologically integrated solutions in the first quarter of 2018