March 14 HMS Group:

* Says has signed a contract for delivery of compressor equipment worth almost 3.9 billion roubles ($65.82 million)

* Kazankompressormash (KKM) will produce major and accessory processing equipment for reconstruction of gas booster stations at the customer`s oil & gas condensate field

* The equipment will be delivered in 2017- 2018 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 59.2536 roubles)