May 12 HMT Xiamen New Technical Materials Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WsR5gt

