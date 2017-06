March 21HNA Investment Group

* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co

* Says it will set up two SPVs for investment

* REIT will be listed in Singapore

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tzFGhd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)