April 12 Hobonichi Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue 60,000 new shares through private placement, at the price of 1,912.5 yen per share, or 114.8 million yen, to Mizuho Securities Co Ltd

* Effective date April 17

* The total shares outstanding will become 2,314,400 after the issuance

