March 13 Hochdorf Holding AG:

* FY EBIT 22.464 million Swiss francs ($22.29 million) versus 20.146 million francs year ago

* FY net profit 19.406 million francs versus 13.024 million francs year ago

* Expects gross sales revenue in the range of 635 million - 670 million francs and EBIT of 6.1 to 6.6 percent of production revenue

* Dividend payment from capital investment reserves of 3.80 francs per share (previous year: 3.70 francs); with the slight dividend increase, a dividend return of 1.23 percent is achieved as at the closing date