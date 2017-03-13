UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Hochdorf Holding AG:
* FY EBIT 22.464 million Swiss francs ($22.29 million) versus 20.146 million francs year ago
* FY net profit 19.406 million francs versus 13.024 million francs year ago
* Expects gross sales revenue in the range of 635 million - 670 million francs and EBIT of 6.1 to 6.6 percent of production revenue
* Dividend payment from capital investment reserves of 3.80 francs per share (previous year: 3.70 francs); with the slight dividend increase, a dividend return of 1.23 percent is achieved as at the closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources