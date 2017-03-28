UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Hochdorf Holding AG:
* Successful placement of mandatory convertible securities
* Successfully completed placement of mandatory convertible securities in aggregate amount of 218,490,000 Swiss francs ($221.79 million)with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as Lead Manager
* A tranche of 131,005,000 Swiss francs of mandatory convertible securities were reserved for partial financing of 51% stake in Pharmalys Group
* Furthermore, existing shareholders subscribed to 44.8% of remaining mandatory convertible securities in amount of 87,485,000 francs by exercising their advanced subscription rights
* Mandatory convertible securities that were not subscribed for by existing shareholders were purchased by ZMP Invest AG and by Innovent Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9851 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources