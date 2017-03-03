UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Hofseth Biocare ASA:
* To sell and lease company's property at Midsund
* HBC Berkåk as entered into an agreement for sale and lease of property at Berkåk
* Says plants are sold for a joint consideration of 80 million Norwegian crowns ($9.5 million), of which 51.5 million crowns is payable for Midsund plant and 28.5 million crowns is payable for Berkåk plant
* Agreements are entered into with Syvde Eiendom, a wholly owned subsidiary of major shareholder alliance Seafoods Inc
* Says shall enter into a 15-year lease agreement regarding midsund property with an annual lease sum of 4,635,000 crowns
* Says HBC Berkåk shall enter into a lease agreement for Berkåk property with same term and with an annual lease sum of 2,565,00 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4695 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources