BRIEF-Reworld Media issues 2,683,619 new ordinary shares - Euronext
REWORLD MEDIA SA ISSUES 2,683,619 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 20/06/2017
March 24 HolidayCheck Group AG:
* Managed to increase its revenue by 3.5 percent from 103.5 million euros ($111.44 million) in previous year to 107.1 million euros in 2016
* EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) showed an improvement from minus 14.5 million euros in 2015 to minus 3.0 million euros in year under review
* FY revenue rose by 2.8 percent from 104.4 million euros to 107.3 million euros
* EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose to 2.8 million euros in 2016 compared with previous year's figure of 1.6 million euros (up 75.0 percent)
* Group earnings from continuing operations improved from minus 16.4 million euros in 2015 to minus 2.8 million euros in 2016
* In first two months of 2017, HolidayCheck Group generated an increase in revenue, above forecast rate of growth
* Forecast for 2017 anticipates a high single-digit percentage increase in group revenue
* Forecast for operating EBITDA in financial 2017 is a range between minus 5 million and 0 million euros
Will need to see group's operating results for second and third quarters before can point to a sustained trend for year as a whole
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON