May 5 Holidaycheck Group AG:

* Holidaycheck Group achieves substantial revenue and earnings growth in first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue rose by 11 percent (3.3 million euros) year on year from 30.1 million to 33.4 million euros ($36.69 million)

* In Q1 at 4.2 million euros, EBITDA ended period 600 percent (3.6 million euros) higher compared with first-quarter figure of 0.6 million euros in 2016

* Q1 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) improved from minus 0.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 to 2.8 million euros, an increase of 3.5 million euros

* Q1 EBT (earnings before tax) rose by 3.5 million euros from minus 0.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 to 2.8 million euros in period under review

* At 1.9 million euros, consolidated net profit/(loss) from continued operations in Q1 was up by 2.6 million euros in 2017 from corresponding figure of minus 0.7 million euros in 2016

* Management board has decided for time being to maintain its revenue and earnings forecasts for 2017 as a whole, mainly in view of its investment plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)