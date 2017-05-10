BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG:
* ANJA KECKEISEN LEAVES AT THE END OF JUNE AS THE CEO AT HER OWN REQUEST
* CHRISTOPH LUDMANN TO BE APPOINTED CEO AS OF JULY 1
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)