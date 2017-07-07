UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Holloway Lodging Corp:
* Holloway Lodging Corporation announces proposed debenture amendments
* Holloway Lodging Corp says proposed amendments to series C debentures consist of extending maturity date for series C from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2021
* Holloway Lodging Corp - proposed amendments to series C debentures amends conversion price of series C debentures to $12.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources