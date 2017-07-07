July 7 Holloway Lodging Corp:

* Holloway Lodging Corporation announces proposed debenture amendments

* Holloway Lodging Corp says proposed amendments to series C debentures consist of extending maturity date for series C from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2021

* Holloway Lodging Corp - proposed amendments to series C debentures amends conversion price of series C debentures to $12.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: