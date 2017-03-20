UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Holloway Lodging Corp:
* Holloway Lodging Corp. Announces sale of travelodge® hotel in Belleville, on
* Holloway Lodging Corp - sale price for hotel was $7.0 million
* Holloway Lodging Corp - Holloway will use sale proceeds to repay mortgage on property and will hold remaining sale proceeds as cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources