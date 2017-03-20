March 20 Holloway Lodging Corp:

* Holloway Lodging Corp. Announces sale of travelodge® hotel in Belleville, on

* Holloway Lodging Corp - sale price for hotel was $7.0 million

* Holloway Lodging Corp - sale price for hotel was $7.0 million

* Holloway Lodging Corp - Holloway will use sale proceeds to repay mortgage on property and will hold remaining sale proceeds as cash on hand