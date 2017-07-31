FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
July 31, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners LP says ‍on July 27 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly Energy Partners LP- ‍on July 27 Holly Energy Partners L.P. entered into a third amended and restated credit greement - SEC filing​

* Holly Energy Partners LP - credit agreement provides for a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Holly Energy Partners - credit agreement may be used for revolving credit loans, LoC in initial amount not to exceed $1.4 billion

* Holly Energy Partners LP- ‍under agreement co has right to request an increase in maximum amount of credit agreement up to $1.7 billion​

* Holly Energy Partners - sublimit for letters of credit under agreement is $50 million, sublimit can be increased at borrower's election up to $150 million Source text: (bit.ly/2f2rgPv) Further company coverage:

