May 3 Hollyfrontier Corp;
* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly results
* HollyFrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $3.08
billion versus $2.02 billion
* HollyFrontier corp - q1 net loss attributable to
hollyfrontier stockholders of $45.5 million or $0.26 per diluted
share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $2.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HollyFrontier - qtrly production levels averaged
approximately 392,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges
averaged 371,000 bpd for current quarter
* HollyFrontier corp - q1 included several special items
that reduced net income by a total of $12.0 million
* HollyFrontier - q1 crude rate was negatively impacted by
our planned turnaround at navajo, planned maintenance at el
dorado vacuum tower among others
* HollyFrontier-Q1 crude rate also negatively impacted by
unplanned maintenance at tulsa ccr reformer, crude supply
pipeline outage to woods cross refinery
