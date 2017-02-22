BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 HollyFrontier Corp:
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
* HollyFrontier - don't think the border adjustment tax will go through - exec on conf call
* HollyFrontier -running Woods Cross Refinery at reduced rates of 30,000 to 31,000 barrels per day (bpd) - exec on conf call Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V