May 11 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd
:
* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited
financial results for the first nine months and the third
quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q3 revenue fell 23.1 percent to $91.3 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million
* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says qtrly non-GAAP
gross margin was at 30.7%, compared to 31.7% for comparable
prior year period
* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says Q3 inventory
turnover days of 61 days, compared to 40 days for comparable
prior year period
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.26
