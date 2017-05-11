May 11 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q3 revenue fell 23.1 percent to $91.3 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million

* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin was at 30.7%, compared to 31.7% for comparable prior year period

* Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd says Q3 inventory turnover days of 61 days, compared to 40 days for comparable prior year period

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: