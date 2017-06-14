GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 14 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Says has reached two agreements which together comprise a global settlement with Ontario Securities Commission
* Says has reached agreements related to class action commenced in Feb by Claire R. Mcdonald relating to allegations of misleading disclosure
* Says under proposed settlement with commission, co will make a payment of $10 million and reimburse commission costs in amount of $500,000
* Says Home Capital expects to fund substantially all of costs of such settlements through available liability insurance
* Says will make a payment of $29.5 million to be distributed (net of costs and other expenses) to class as defined in class action
* Says payment of $29.5 million includes $11 million of payments being made in commission settlement
* Says there will be no deduction for legal fees of counsel for class plaintiff in respect of $11 million being paid in commission settlement
* Says Robert Morton, Martin Reid will be reprimanded, prohibited from acting as director or officer of any reporting issuer for 2 years
* Says under settlement with commission, Gerald Soloway will be prohibited from acting as director/officer of any reporting issuer for 4 years
* Says under its proposed settlement with commission, Soloway will pay an administrative penalty in amount of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities