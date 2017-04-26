April 26 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital Announces non-binding agreement in principle
with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 billion
* Home Capital Group Inc - reached a non-binding agreement
in principle with a major institutional investor for a credit
line in amount of $2 billion
* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust would be required to
pay a non-refundable commitment fee of $100 million and make an
initial draw of $1 billion
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of proposed agreement would
have a material impact on earnings
* $2 billion loan facility would be secured against a
portfolio of mortgages originated by home trust
* Home capital group inc - terms of proposed agreement would
leave company unable to meet previously announced financial
targets
* Home capital group-access to funds is intended to mitigate
impact of a decline in home trust's HISA deposit balances that
has occurred over past 4 weeks
* Home Capital Group- facility, combined with home trust's
current available liquidity, would provide home trust access to
over $3.5 billion in total funding
