April 26 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital Announces non-binding agreement in principle with major institutional investor for credit line of $2 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust would be required to pay a non-refundable commitment fee of $100 million and make an initial draw of $1 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of proposed agreement would have a material impact on earnings

* $2 billion loan facility would be secured against a portfolio of mortgages originated by home trust

* Home capital group inc - terms of proposed agreement would leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets

* Home capital group-access to funds is intended to mitigate impact of a decline in home trust's HISA deposit balances that has occurred over past 4 weeks

* Home Capital Group- facility, combined with home trust's current available liquidity, would provide home trust access to over $3.5 billion in total funding