BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc
* Says Robert Blowes appointed interim CFO
* Says Gerald Soloway to retire from the board
* Robert Blowes to become interim chief financial officer following Q1 filing
* Home capital announces pending retirement of Gerald Soloway, appointment of Robert Blowes as interim CFO and deposit access maintained
* Blowes will serve as interim CFO until company concludes its search for a new CEO, who will select a permanent replacement
* "Company is actively recruiting a CEO, and a successor will be named as soon as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.