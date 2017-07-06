July 6 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset
sale and announces early payout of a retail consumer loan
portfolio
* Home Capital Group Inc - expects to receive further
proceeds during Q3 as next tranche of transaction is completed
* Home Capital - received an early payout with respect to
one of its retail consumer loan portfolios for a principal value
of approximately $82 million
* Home Capital Group - proceeds from closing of these
transactions will be used to reduce amount outstanding on
company's $2 billion dollar credit facility
* Home Capital Group Inc - amount drawn on credit facility
stood at approximately $1.4 billion outstanding as of july 5,
2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - received proceeds of
approximately $225 million for closing of certain commercial
mortgage assets sold as previously announced
