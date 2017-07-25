FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital fully repays $2 bln Berkshire Hathaway backed credit facility; completes commercial mortgage asset sale
July 25, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Home Capital fully repays $2 bln Berkshire Hathaway backed credit facility; completes commercial mortgage asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital fully repays $2 billion Berkshire Hathaway backed credit facility; completes commercial mortgage asset sale

* Home Capital Group Inc - full repayment of berkshire backstop credit facility significantly reduces interest expense for company going forward

* Home Capital Group Inc - co received proceeds of about $662 million from previously announced arrangement to sell certain commercial mortgage assets​

* Says ‍as of July 25, 2017, company's aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $3.59 billion​

* Home Capital Group Inc - will continue to pay stand by fee of 1% on undrawn funds until Berkshire facility matures one year from initial funding date

* Home Capital Group - ‍received about $1.13 billion on sale,discharges of commercial mortgages in connection with initiatives to increase liquidity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

