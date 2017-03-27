March 27 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement

* Home Capital Group Inc - Board of directors has terminated employment of Reid as president & chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Home Capital Group Inc - Board of directors has removed Reid from boards of directors of company's subsidiaries, including home trust

* Home Capital Group Inc - Named director Bonita J. Then interim president & chief executive officer of company