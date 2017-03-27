UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
* Home Capital Group Inc - Board of directors has terminated employment of Reid as president & chief executive officer, effective immediately
* Home Capital Group Inc - Board of directors has removed Reid from boards of directors of company's subsidiaries, including home trust
* Home Capital Group Inc - Named director Bonita J. Then interim president & chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.