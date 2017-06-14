GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 14 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of June 13 versus $104.6 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,051.2 million as of June 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of June 13 versus $141 million as of June 12
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities