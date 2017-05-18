May 18 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17
versus $153 million as of May 16
* Home Trust High Interest Savings account (HISA) deposit
balances stood at approximately $120 million as of May 17
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of
approximately $1.47 billion as of Wednesday May 17, 2017
* Total GIC deposits, including Oaken and broker GICs, stood
at approximately $12.35 billion as of Wednesday May 17
* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and
credit capacity
