BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
May 19 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
* As of May 18, HISA deposit balances stood at about $116.2 million versus $120.2 million as of May 17
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.47 billion as of Thursday, May 18, 2017
* Total GIC deposits, including Oaken & broker GICs, stood at about $12.34 billion and Oaken savings accounts stood at about $146 million as of May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
LIMA, June 19 Peru's finance minister vowed on Monday to resign immediately if the opposition-controlled Congress did not renew its confidence in him in a vote he has formally requested, a pledge that opened the door to a more conciliatory departure of one of the president's closest cabinet members.