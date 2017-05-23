May 23 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22

* Home capital group inc - as of may 22, hisa deposit balances stood at about $115.0 million

* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.46 billion on may 22

* Home capital - received additional draw of $250 million on credit facility in preparation for repayment of deposit notes which is scheduled for may 24, 2017

* Undrawn portion of credit facility stands at $350 million, as of may 22, 2017

* Home capital - total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.33 billion on may 22