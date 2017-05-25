May 25 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home capital group inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $‍1.11​ billion as of may 24

* Home capital group inc - home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $111 million as of may 24

* Home capital group inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity as of may 24, 2017

* Home capital - ‍total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.30 billion as of may 24​

* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable and credit capacity position was $148 million as of may 24 versus $145 million as of may 23