May 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at
about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at
approximately $1.07 billion as of may 26
* Home capital group inc- hisa c$109.7 million as of may 26
versus c$110.6 million as of may 25
* Home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit
balances stood at approximately $110 million as of may 26, 2017
