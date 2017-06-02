Italy's Banca Carige appoints former UniCredit exec as CEO - sources
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
June 2 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital-total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.20 billion as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc- home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $108 million as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.11 billion as of june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position was $144 million as of june 1 versus $142 million as of may 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting