BRIEF-Soho Development AGM approves share buyback of up to 250 million zlotys
* AGM GIVES PERMISSION FOR SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 250 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 5 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1
* Home Capital Group Inc - as of june 2, hisa deposit balances stood at about $107.7 million versus $107.8 million on june 1
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of june 2 versus $144 million on june 1
* Home Capital- total guaranteed investment certificate (gic) deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.18 billion as of june 2
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM GIVES PERMISSION FOR SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 250 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)