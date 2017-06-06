BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 6 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.09 billion as of June 5, 2017.
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $107 million as of June 5, 2017.
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.