BRIEF-Bank of Iwate lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85
June 7 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 6, 2017.
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $106 million as of june 6, 2017.
* Home Capital - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker GICS, stood at approximately $12.13 billion as of june 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF A NEW 3-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED BOND LOAN IN AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF 600 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS WITHIN A TOTAL FRAME OF 800 MILLION CROWNS
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.