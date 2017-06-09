GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 9 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - hisa deposit balances were $105.5 million as of june 8 versus $105.9 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - gics in a cashable $140 million as of june 8 versus $140 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.11 billion as of june 8
* Home Capital Group- continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities