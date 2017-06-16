PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,046.5 million as of june 15 versus $12,059.6 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $98.7 million as of june 15 versus $103.9 million as of june 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of june 15 versus $136 million as of june 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.