June 22 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20

* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings account $111.8 million as of June 21 versus $111.8 million as of june 20

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.25 billion as of June 21

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,025.7 million as of June 21 versus $12,017.5 million as of June 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: