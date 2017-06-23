June 23 Home Capital Group Inc-
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital-aggregate available liquidity and credit
capacity stood at about $1.23 billion as of june 22, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141
million as of june 22 versus $141 million as of june 21
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings
account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112
million as of june 22, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc says continues to maintain
sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment
certificate deposits $12,038.7 million as of june 22 versus
$12,025.7 million as of june 21
