Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 mln over derivative trade- Bloomberg
June 27 Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 26 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.36 billion as of June 23, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $143 million as of June 23 versus $141 million as of June 22
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of June 23, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc says continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker GICs, stood at approximately $12.07 billion as of June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash.
WASHINGTON, June 27 Facing a potentially disastrous defeat by members of his own party, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided on Tuesday to delay a vote on healthcare legislation in order to get more support from Republican senators.