June 28 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on osc and class action
settlements
* Home Capital - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice issued an
order certifying an action as against company and certain of its
former officers as class action
* Home Capital-class consists of all persons & entities
wherever they may reside who acquired shares of co from Nov 5,
2014 through to and including July 10, 2015
* Home Capital - settlement is part of global settlement to
resolve action and related enforcement proceeding by staff of
Ontario Securities Commission
* Home Capital - hearing to approve osc settlement is
scheduled for Aug 9 and hearing to approve class action
settlement is scheduled for August 21
