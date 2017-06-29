June 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC
deposit inflows
* Says estimates Q2 2017 operating results will include
impact of increased expenses totaling approximately $175
million
* Q2 2017 increased costs include asset impairment charge
and restructuring costs of $15 million, costs related to OSC
matter & related class action $8 million
* Says Q2 2017 increased costs include $210
millionincremental costs incurred in connection with liquidity
event
* Says the expenses are in addition to normal operating
costs and will result in a net loss in Q2
* Most of costs associated with actions against "serious
liquidity event" in late april will be reflected in results for
Q2
