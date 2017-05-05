May 5 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today

* Says Alan Hibben has been appointed to board of directors effective today

* Says Hibben replacing Gerald Soloway, founder of company

* Hibben will be appointed to board effective today and will stand for election at company's upcoming annual meeting