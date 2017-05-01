BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 billion credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - subsidiary, HOME TRUST, expects to receive an initial draw today of $1 billion from its $2 billion credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after settlements of Friday's transactions
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement will have a material impact on earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp