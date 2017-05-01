May 1 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 billion credit line

* Home Capital Group Inc - subsidiary, HOME TRUST, expects to receive an initial draw today of $1 billion from its $2 billion credit line

* Home Capital Group Inc - balance of HISA deposits is expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after settlements of Friday's transactions

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement leave company unable to meet previously announced financial targets

* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement will have a material impact on earnings