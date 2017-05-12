BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital ceo says terms of hoopp credit line will have significant effect on performance in 2017
* Home capital interim ceo says recognises need for some restructuring within the company
* Home capital cfo says repaying hoopp facility may neccessitate asset disposals
* Home capital director says doesn't expect new, significant transactions within the next days and weeks
* Home capital director hibben says run-off scenario 'last one ever hope to be executing'
* Home capital director hibben says run-off very unlikely
* Home capital director hibben says looking at a wider range of options than just a liquidity backstop
* Home capital cfo says will need to absorb a number of charges in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder